Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1845 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1845 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1845 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1845 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A "Mining" at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
