Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1845 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1845 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (4)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Felzmann (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numision (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1845 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search