Thaler 1844 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1844 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (8) VF (18) No grade (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (4)

Grün (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (5)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (9)

WAG (4)