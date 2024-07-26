Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1844 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1844 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1844 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1844 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A "Mining" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
