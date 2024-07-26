Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1844 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1844 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1844 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Category
Year
