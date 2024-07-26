Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1843 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1843 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1843 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
