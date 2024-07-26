Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1843 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1843 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1843 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1843 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1843 A "Mining" at auction Auctiones - September 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1843 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1843 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search