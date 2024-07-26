Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1842 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1842 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date February 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1842 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
