Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1842 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1842 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1842 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1842 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - February 19, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date February 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1842 A "Mining" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1842 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

