Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
