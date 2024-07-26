Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Künker - April 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date April 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1852 A at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition AU
