Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Auctiones - June 17, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 16, 2018
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

