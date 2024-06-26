Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
