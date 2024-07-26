Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (6)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
