Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Cayón - March 14, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
