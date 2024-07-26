Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 796 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
