Thaler 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 796 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (5) XF (7) VF (2)