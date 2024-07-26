Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 796 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1849 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

