Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 12, 2002.

Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 455 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 10, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

