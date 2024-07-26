Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 12, 2002.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 455 PLN
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
