Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place March 5, 2001.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1847 A at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

