Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place March 5, 2001.
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
