Thaler 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4334 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

