Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4334 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
