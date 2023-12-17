Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4334 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Gärtner - February 8, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1846 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
