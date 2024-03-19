Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (4)
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 10, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1844 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

