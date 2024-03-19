Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
