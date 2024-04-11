Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
