Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CZK
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

