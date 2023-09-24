Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2913 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
