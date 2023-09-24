Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2913 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

