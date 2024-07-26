Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1841 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1841 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
