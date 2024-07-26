Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1841 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1841 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1841 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1841 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1841 A "Mining" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1841 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

