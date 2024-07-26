Thaler 1841 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1841 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

