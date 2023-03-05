Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
