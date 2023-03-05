Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1860 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search