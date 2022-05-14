Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place January 1, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
