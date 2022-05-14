Silber Groschen 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place January 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (1)