Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place January 1, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

