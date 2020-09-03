Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1857 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1857 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2678 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 480. Bidding took place June 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1857 A at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

