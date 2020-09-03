Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1857
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2678 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 480. Bidding took place June 6, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
