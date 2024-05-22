Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4128 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
