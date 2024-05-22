Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4128 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1856 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search