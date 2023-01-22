Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1855 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search