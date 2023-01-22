Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
