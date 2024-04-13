Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Prussia Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Prussia Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1854 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search