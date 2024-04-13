Silber Groschen 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

