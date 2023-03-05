Silber Groschen 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62302 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place August 9, 2023.

