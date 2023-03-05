Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62302 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place August 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
