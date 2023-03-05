Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62302 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place August 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1853 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search