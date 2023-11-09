Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 15, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

