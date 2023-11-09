Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
