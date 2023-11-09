Silber Groschen 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) F (1) No grade (12)