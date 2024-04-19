Silber Groschen 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4127 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5)