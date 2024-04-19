Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4127 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

