Silber Groschen 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4127 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
