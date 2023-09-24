Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 31, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Künker - December 18, 2013
Seller Künker
Date December 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1850 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search