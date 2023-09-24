Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
