Silber Groschen 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.

