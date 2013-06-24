Silber Groschen 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)