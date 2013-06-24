Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search