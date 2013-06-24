Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1849 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search