Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

  • COINSNET (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

