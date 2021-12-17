Silber Groschen 1847 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)