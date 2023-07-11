Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search