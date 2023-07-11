Silber Groschen 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) No grade (1)