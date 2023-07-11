Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Prussia Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

