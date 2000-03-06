Silber Groschen 1843 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 120. Bidding took place March 6, 2000.

Сondition AU (1)