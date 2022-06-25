Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place January 18, 2018.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
