Silber Groschen 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place January 18, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)