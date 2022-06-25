Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place January 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Roma Numismatics - July 29, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search