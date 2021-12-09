Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place August 20, 2015.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Prussia Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

