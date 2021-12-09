Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place August 20, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
