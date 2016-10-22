Silber Groschen 1841 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1841 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72223 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)