Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1841 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1841 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1841 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1841 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72223 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1841 D at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Prussia Silber Groschen 1841 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1841 D at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1841 D at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1841 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1841 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

