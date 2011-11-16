Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3100 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

