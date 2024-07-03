Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2793 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
