Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2793 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1859 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
