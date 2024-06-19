2 Thaler 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2299 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 7,600. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

