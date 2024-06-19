Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2299 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 7,600. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4740 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
