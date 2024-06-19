Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2299 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 7,600. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4740 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - December 10, 2017
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

