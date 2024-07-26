Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (343)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29492 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
