2 Thaler 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29492 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (28) AU (77) XF (209) VF (24) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (13)

Seller All companies

Auction World (6)

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

BAC (17)

Boule (1)

Busso Peus (10)

Cayón (2)

cgb.fr (3)

Chaponnière (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (20)

Felzmann (9)

Florange (1)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (15)

Heritage (16)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (11)

ICE (1)

iNumis (2)

Janas (1)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Katz (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (66)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Münzenonline (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Nomisma (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Pruvost (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (10)

Rhenumis (2)

Roma Numismatics (2)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (7)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Teutoburger (18)

UBS (7)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (24)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (7)