Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (343)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29492 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
