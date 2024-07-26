2 Thaler 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.

