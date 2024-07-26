Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (293)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
