Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (293)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • Busso Peus (15)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (13)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (74)
  • Meister & Sonntag (3)
  • Möller (5)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (30)
  • UBS (9)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (26)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Zöttl (3)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1855 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search