2 Thaler 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3932 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

