Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3932 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (16)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Künker (31)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search