Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3932 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

