2 Thaler 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (26) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Cayón (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (7)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (12)

Leu (2)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Möller (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (2)