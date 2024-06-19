Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • Leu (2)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (2)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1853 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search