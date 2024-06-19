Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (12)
- Leu (2)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
