Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (4)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Heritage - March 19, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

