2 Thaler 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (14) XF (39) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (2)

CNG (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (19)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (4)