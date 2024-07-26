Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
