2 Thaler 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6412 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1)