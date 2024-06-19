Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6412 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1942 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2672 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
