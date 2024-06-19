Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6412 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1942 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
