Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (17)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search