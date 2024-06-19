2 Thaler 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

