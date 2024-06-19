Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date July 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
