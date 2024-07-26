2 Thaler 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (52) XF (129) VF (106) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (5)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (7)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (8)

Cayón (3)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

Coins of History (1)

COINSNET (3)

Emporium Hamburg (18)

Felzmann (13)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (9)

Heritage (7)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (8)

Höhn (18)

Holmasto (1)

iBelgica (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (47)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numedux (2)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (7)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (5)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (31)

UBS (3)

WAG (37)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)