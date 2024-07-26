Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (7)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Cayón (3)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (18)
  • Felzmann (13)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (8)
  • Höhn (18)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (47)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (31)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (37)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1846 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search