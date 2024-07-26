Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
