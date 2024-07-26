Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (16)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (6)
- Frühwald (5)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (24)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (13)
- WCN (2)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search