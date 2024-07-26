Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Prussia 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

