Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1278 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (16)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (8)
  • Höhn (10)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (25)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Spink (2)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (10)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1844 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search