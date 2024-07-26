Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1278 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
