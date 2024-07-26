Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3178 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (16)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (6)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 13, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1843 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search