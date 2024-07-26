2 Thaler 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3178 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (11) XF (23) VF (44) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (4)

