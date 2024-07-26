Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3178 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
