Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23653 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
