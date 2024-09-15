Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23653 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search