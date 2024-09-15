2 Thaler 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23653 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (13) XF (112) VF (98) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (3) Service PCGS (4) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (3)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (16)

Baldwin's (1)

Bereska (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (3)

cgb.fr (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (11)

Felzmann (4)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (8)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (2)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (14)

ibercoin (2)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (2)

Künker (41)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (5)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (22)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

V. GADOURY (2)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (21)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)