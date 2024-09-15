Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (437)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 360,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

