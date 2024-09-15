2 Thaler 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 360,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
