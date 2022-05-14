2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1816 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2)