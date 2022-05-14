Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 20,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1816 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
