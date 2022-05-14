Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1816 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1860 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search